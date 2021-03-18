Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

