Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.61 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,575 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614 shares of company stock worth $447,002 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

