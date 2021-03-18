Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

