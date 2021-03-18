Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.