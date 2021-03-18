Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,519 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3,633.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,709,000. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $128.49 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.