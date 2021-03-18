Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $171.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.39. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

