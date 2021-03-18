Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,406 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after purchasing an additional 555,203 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after purchasing an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $290.74 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.