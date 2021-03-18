Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 173,800 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,349,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 261,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,000,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.47 and a one year high of $29.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

