Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,460 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $225.79 on Thursday. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

