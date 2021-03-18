Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 39,810 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 425.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $163.51 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $137.85 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

