Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.22.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $108.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

