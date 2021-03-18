Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $400.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $427.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $379.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

