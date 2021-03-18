Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 116,030 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.72 and a beta of 1.37.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.
CyberArk Software Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.