Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 116,030 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,030 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after buying an additional 802,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,035.72 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Colliers Securities cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

