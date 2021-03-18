Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,844 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $174.72 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.74 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

