Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 37,043 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,043 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,270,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $1,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

CARR opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

