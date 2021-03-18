Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 439 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 1,449.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 889,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,308,000 after purchasing an additional 831,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,574,000 after purchasing an additional 725,649 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $147,060,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $122,814,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Baidu by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,372,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500,886 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.53.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

