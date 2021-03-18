Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 6,220 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,230 shares of company stock worth $4,449,110. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.