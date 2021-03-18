Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,900 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of UDR worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,722,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,683,000 after buying an additional 356,096 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 37.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,354,000 after purchasing an additional 548,021 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,563,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,515,000 after purchasing an additional 152,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

UDR opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

