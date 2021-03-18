Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 854,394 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854,394 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of VEREIT worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of VER stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

