Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

