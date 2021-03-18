Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 104,665 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $22,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 90,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

