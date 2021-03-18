Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 15,995 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $20,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

