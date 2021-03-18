Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 15,995 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in DexCom by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $351.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.