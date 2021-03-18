Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Campbell Soup worth $22,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

CPB stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $54.75.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.