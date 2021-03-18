Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,959,000 after buying an additional 45,570 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after acquiring an additional 470,067 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $233.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

