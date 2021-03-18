Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $27,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $803,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.91.

Shares of ORLY opened at $482.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.