Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,873 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $351.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 145.33, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,171 shares of company stock worth $33,077,263 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

