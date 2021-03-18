Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $40,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742 over the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.41. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.53 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

