Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $233.01 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

