Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 437,318 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snap were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock worth $8,851,763.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.