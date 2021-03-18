Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 568,296 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 251.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of NIO worth $38,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NIO by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in NIO by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $44.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

