Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1,990.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Atlassian worth $32,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

TEAM stock opened at $234.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.28, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.