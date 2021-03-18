Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.52.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.79. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

