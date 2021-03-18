Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 120.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $28,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $336.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.50 and its 200 day moving average is $416.57. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,472,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total value of $843,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,876 shares of company stock valued at $146,010,020 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.