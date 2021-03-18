Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,725 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

