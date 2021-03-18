Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,890 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of Dropbox worth $36,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after purchasing an additional 936,342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 511.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 560,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock worth $1,011,918. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

