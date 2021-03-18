Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Okta worth $29,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $6,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,543,896.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $224.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average of $240.84. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.30 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

