Nordea Investment Management AB Has $22.39 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,915 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 10,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $265.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $89.80 and a one year high of $305.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.52.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

