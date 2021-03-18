Nordea Investment Management AB Has $22.69 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 430.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,291 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $22,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 111,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $108.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

