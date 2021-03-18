Nordea Investment Management AB Has $22.79 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,581 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,528 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $22,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,598,000 after acquiring an additional 74,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,230,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

