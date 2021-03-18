Nordea Investment Management AB Has $23.07 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 268,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE MSI opened at $181.34 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

