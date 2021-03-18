Nordea Investment Management AB Has $23.24 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,105,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.24.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $496.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

