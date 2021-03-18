Nordea Investment Management AB Has $24.65 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Lamb Weston worth $24,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LW opened at $80.76 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

