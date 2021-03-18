Nordea Investment Management AB Has $25.01 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher stock opened at $214.14 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

