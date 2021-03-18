Nordea Investment Management AB Has $25.75 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $25,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $504.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

