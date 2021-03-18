Nordea Investment Management AB Has $27.62 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,877 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.58 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

