Nordea Investment Management AB Has $28.80 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1,445.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,150 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of DocuSign worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.16.

Shares of DOCU opened at $213.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of -180.80 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,331 shares of company stock valued at $91,227,606 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

