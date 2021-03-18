Nordea Investment Management AB Has $29.97 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Equity Residential worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.30. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.