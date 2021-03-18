Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 177.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Wayfair worth $23,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $85,928,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after purchasing an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,514,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.06.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,269 shares of company stock valued at $32,343,930. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE W opened at $321.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.