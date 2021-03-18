Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Darden Restaurants worth $28,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -147.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

